Kentucky Youth Advocates says ‘kids count’ and need advocates to be their voices in Frankfort















Kentucky Youth Advocates reminds the state's citizens that the Kentucky General Assembly reconvenes in Frankfort on Tuesday, January 4th.

Here are 7 ways advocates can prepare for the kick off of the 2022 legislative session:

1. Sign up to receive the latest updates on Children’s Advocacy Week coming up on January 18-21

2. Register to attend the Children’s Advocacy Week Virtual Prep Session on Wednesday, January 12th from 10-11 a.m. ET as Kentucky Youth Advocates discuss how to make the most of the advocacy week and updates on key policies to discuss with legislators.

3. Review the 2022 Blueprint for Kentucky’s Children state policy and budget priorities agenda.

4. Look up who represents you in Frankfort and how to contact your state Senator and Representative, as well as information on bills, committee schedules and agendas, research reports, and more from the Legislative Research Commission.

5. Bookmark our 2022 Kentucky General Assembly Bill Tracker webpage so you can stay up-to-date on bills that are good for kids (It will go live in early January.)

6. Check out the latest KIDS COUNT County Data Book to see how kids are faring across Kentucky and in your county.

7. Follow KYA on social media (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) and use the hashtags #BlueprintKY, #CAWKY22, and #KYGA22 to stay up-to-date throughout the session.

Kentucky kids count on all of us to be their voice in Frankfort — whether virtually or in the halls of Frankfort. KYA urges everyone to make sure kids are heard in 2022.

Kentucky Youth Advocates