Kentucky House Republicans introduce redistricting plan, based on new census figures; ‘a difficult process’















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Kentucky House Republicans on Thursday released the redistricting plan for their chamber, based on population shifts in the state with the U.S. Census Bureau 2020 figures, while Democrats objected to the process on how they were released.

House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, noted this is the first time in Kentucky history that Republicans have been able to draw redistricting maps.

“I now have an incredible appreciation for those who have done it previously,” he told reporters during a Capitol Annex press conference. “It is a difficult process. It is a process that is defined by math, by law and by Constitution. And all those things taken into consideration create a very difficult process.”

Osborne said changes in one precinct have a ripple effect across the state, so submitted plans that just include one county or just one region of Kentucky cannot be used.

“Drafting this plan did, quite frankly, include some very difficult realizations,” he said. “There have been dramatic population shifts in Kentucky, and because of those shifts we had to combine districts, and will pair four sets of incumbent legislators, two sets of Democrats and two sets of Republicans.”

In the east, districts represented by Republicans Norma Kirk McCormick and Bobby McCool are being combined, while in the west Lynn Bechler and Jim Gooch are being combined.

In Jefferson County, districts represented by Democrats Mary Lou Marzian and Josie Raymond are being combined as are those currently held by Democrats McKenzie Cantrell and Josie Raymond.

“As with any piece of legislation, there may very well be changes,” Osborne admitted. “I will tell you that with the consideration, the time, the diligence, and the effort that has gone into this map, I think it unlikely that you’ll see wholesale changes.”

House Minority Floor Leader Joni Jenkins, D-Shively, speaking to reporters afterwards, called the GOP plan, “An attempt at fake transparency.”

She said: “I think it is by design that these maps were dropped today; on a state holiday, when there is no non-partisan staff here to interpret them. If there is anyone in the state of Kentucky that might want to be a candidate, it’s going to be very difficult, based on the information given today on what district you would be in.”

Only PDF files were released, and information down to the precinct level will not be available until Tuesday when the redistricting bill will be introduced, on the first day of the 2022 regular session.

Osborne said they will introduce legislation pushing back the filing deadline until Jan. 25, as it currently is set for Jan. 7.

He also said the Kentucky Senate is drawing the maps for that chamber as well as Kentucky’s six Congressional seats. Senate officials have not yet said when those maps would be available.

The 2022 proposal for House districts (click to enlarge)