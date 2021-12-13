Kenton County Library plans full slate of holiday-themed events throughout the month of December















The Kenton County Public Library celebrates the holidays with lights, a visit from Santa, puppets, music, The Nutcracker, and more.

Ornaments Galore!

Covington

Through Sat., Dec. 18, open hours

Stop by to make an ornament. New ornaments featured daily.

Cincinnati Civic Orchestra: The Happiest of Holidays Celebrating Together Again!

Erlanger

Monday, Dec. 13, 6-8 pm

Join the Cincinnati Civic Orchestra for a magical concert featuring beloved holiday classics.

Holiday Pictures with Miniature Horses

William E. Durr

Tuesday, Dec. 14 & 21, 1-3 pm

Take a picture with Ranger and Silver, two miniature horses from Milestones, Inc.

Mexican Posada!

William E. Durr

Saturday, Dec. 18, 2-3 pm

Help us celebrate Christmas with our first ever Posada! We will break the traditional pinata, enjoy music and delicious homemade Mexican treats while they last.

Madcap Puppets presents The Nutcracker

Covington

Sunday, Dec. 19, 2-3 pm

Madcap twists this classic story into a fantastically funny tale, filled with giant puppets, comical characters and audience participation.

World Winter Holiday Celebration

Erlanger

Wed., Dec. 21, 6-7:45 pm

Learn about winter holidays from all different cultures and religions.

Cocoa, Crafts and Elf

Erlanger

Wed., Dec. 22, 6:30-8 pm

Don’t be a cotton-headed ninnymuggins! Make crafts and sip on hot cocoa while enjoying the movie Elf.

Visit kentonlibrary.org/events for details and a full listing of free events.

Kenton County Public Library