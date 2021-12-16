Kenton County Fiscal Court honors Will Ziegler with a 2021 Pioneer Award for lifetime community service















At its Fiscal Court meeting this week, Kenton County recognized 2021 Pioneer Award honoree Will Ziegler for his outstanding commitment to the community.

Will Ziegler’s many accomplishments include contributing his time and energy toward the formation and construction of the Northern Kentucky Convention Center in Covington. Ziegler was also instrumental in the formation of NorthKey to help provide mental health services throughout the eight-county region of Northern Kentucky.

Ziegler worked with R.C. Durr for over 40 years and helped form The R.C. Durr Foundation in 1993. He served as a member of its Board of Directors and, upon the death of R.C. Durr on May 21, 2007, he was elected President of the Board of Directors and currently serves as the President of the Foundation. Ziegler also spent approximately 60 years as the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport’s General Counsel and over 20 years as the City Attorney for Ft. Mitchell.

He was an officer and director of the Northern Kentucky Industrial Foundation, a non-profit organization that brought over 1,000 acres of industrial development to Kenton and Boone Counties.

Will Ziegler’s leadership on the many boards he has served in the community and the organizations he represents shows his passion for helping others.

The Kenton County Pioneer Award honors living residents of Kenton County who have a record of outstanding service to the community and exemplify the highest standards of personal integrity. The Pioneer Award honors those who demonstrate servant leadership combined with awareness of the needs of fellow residents.

The Kenton County Ethics Commission reviews nominations, identifies four deserving individuals, and forwards their names to the Kenton County Fiscal Court.

The 2021 Kenton County Pioneer Award honorees are Wilbert Ziegler, Ray Hebert, Ken Harper, and Mark Guilfoyle. Past Pioneer Award recipients include Ralph Drees, Mer Grayson, Robert Hoffer, Kim Kitchen, Parker William, Ed Schroeder, Jim Claypool, Mary Hulefeld, Rick Hulefeld, John Salyers, Bill Goetz, Burr Travis, William Funke, Garren Colvin and Arnold Simpson.