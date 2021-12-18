KBE accepting nominations for Samuel Robinson Award for Diversity and Equity in Public Education















The Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) is accepting nominations for the 2022 Robinson Award for Diversity and Equity in Public Education.

Created in 2004, the award has been given to an individual or group in Kentucky for outstanding leadership, commitment and service in promoting equity and opportunities to learn at high levels for all Kentucky students.

The award is named for Samuel Robinson, a former member of the KBE from 1991 to 2004, who made diversity and equity in public education his life’s work. A noted educator and civil rights leader, Robinson began his career in Kentucky in Louisville in 1960. Robinson also was a well-known community figure as Louisville navigated the Civil Rights era.

Each year, the KBE grants this award to a Kentuckian or a Kentucky organization demonstrating extraordinary efforts and contributions in the area of educational diversity and equity.

The criteria for receiving this award includes, but is not limited to:

Successful efforts in closing socioeconomic and/or racial achievement gaps; and

Significantly improving student learning, student achievement or other measured outcomes among students of color or economically disadvantaged students.

Nominations will be accepted through Jan. 13. A Google form is available online to nominate a person or business.

For more information on the award, see the KBE’s awards webpage and read about past winners on the Kentucky Department of Education’s Kentucky Teacher website.

Kentucky Board of Education