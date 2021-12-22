Judy Clabes: NKyTribune’s NewsMatch campaign has just 9 days to go; please make your donation now















The NKyTribune is a nonprofit local independent, public service news site, published by the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism. It was founded by a group of journalists and editors who are devoted to the Northern Kentucky community.

The Tribune joins other nonprofit news organizations as part of the national NewsMatch campaign whose funders provide matching dollars for every individual contribution made to the NKyTribune.

The focus on individual contributions emphasizes the Tribune belongs to the community.

You certainly support us with your readership, as that keeps growing by impressive numbers. But we need you to support us with your voluntary funding too. Our personal goal is that we will have — by the year’s end — reader contributions that match the corporate/business sponsorships we already have.

The good news is that if everybody who reads us chips in a little bit, that provides a very solid and important base. We hope to see MORE individual donors than ever.

NewsMatch will match donations through December 31 and local funders with provide matches through the end of January.

In addition to providing news for our region, we hope we have added value to the community’s quality of life. We know what the death of The Kentucky Post meant to the community — we were there too, and we loved The Post. Our aim was to bring it back, albeit online, because that’s what we could do.

Seven years since founding the Trib, we have made considerable progress. We’ll keep making more. We have provided special election information you couldn’t get anywhere else, heartwarming feature stories about your neighbors no one else told, free obituaries and poignant special obituary stories, breaking news, coverage of your governments and your schools and our terrific nonprofits… and more. We have created partnerships around the state to bring you statewide news and Frankfort coverage you need to be an informed citizen. Anytime you have asked us, we have tried to say “YES!”

Going toward the seven-year birthday for the NKyTribune, already with nearly 30,000 stories under our belt, we’re ready for the next seven.

Our news site is free to our readers — and it will always be free as long as I’m still standing. But we all know it isn’t “free” to do, just with very basic costs.

Could we do better, yes. We have the knowledge and talent and experience to keep doing better. Help us do that.

Please support us as much as you can — and ask your friends and neighbors to do the same. Whatever you do will be matched — and we can promise that we’ll put the funds to very good use.

Click the image provided here if you want to contribute online or make sustaining monthly donations. If you want to mail a check, please address it to NKyTribune, 644 Braddock Court, Edgewood, Ky. 41017.

We ask for your support — and we hope to continue to prove that we deserve it.