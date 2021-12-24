A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Judge Gregory Bartlett honored for service as he retires from Kenton County Circuit Court bench

Dec 24th, 2021

Judges, lawyers, court personnel, and citizens joined in the celebration this week honoring Judge Gregory Bartlett on his retirement from the Kenton County Circuit Court bench. It is effective December 31.

Retiring Judge Gregory Bartlett, honored on his retirement, with Mayor Joe Meyer and Supreme Court Justice Michelle Keller.

Mayor Joe Meyer issued a proclamation as did Senators Wil Schroder and Chris McDaniel and other dignitaries.

His assistant of over 30 years, Karen Cain, was also recognized.

Judge Bartlett began serving on the Kenton County Circuit Court in 1993 and serves as the Chief Regional Circuit Judge.

He holds a juris doctor from the University of Kentucky College of Law, a master’s degree from Xavier University, and a bachelor’s degree from Thomas More College.

Judge Bartlett will be replaced on the court by Mary Kathleen (Kate) Malloy, who has been appointed by the Governor to fill out Bartlett’s term.


