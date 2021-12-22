Journalist Lucy May named new host of WVXU’s flagship talk show, Cincinnati Edition















The search for the new host of 91.7 WVXU’s flagship talk show, Cincinnati Edition, ended with someone who has been a frequent guest of the show. Award-winning multi-media journalist Lucy May will take over the host chair in the new year.

May, who has spent the past nine years at WCPO TV-9 covering the urban core, poverty and social justice issues, sees her next role as an opportunity to strengthen Cincinnati neighborhoods.

“Cincinnati Edition is a forum for having meaningful discussions about important issues in a way that directly engages and informs listeners,” May said. “I grew up in Greater Cincinnati and raised my daughters here. I care deeply about this community and believe this kind of journalism can shed light and make our region even stronger.”

Before her time with WCPO, Lucy was a reporter with the Cincinnati Business Courier, Cincinnati Enquirer, and the Lexington Herald-Leader. May’s reporting has covered various topics, including state education issues and economic development.

“Lucy and her reporting are well known and respected throughout Greater Cincinnati,” said Maryanne Zeleznik, Vice President of News for Cincinnati Public Radio. “We’ve come to know Lucy from her many appearances on the show. She has a wonderful presence on the radio and knowledge and curiosity to ask questions our listeners would.”

May replaces former Cincinnati Edition host Michael Monks on the daily weekday program. Monks has sold his RCN newsite to the Regional Alliance which will make it part of The Link for-profit multi-media site. Monks will be part of The Link team.

Cincinnati Edition is on hiatus until January 3. May will join CPR on January 18, and her first show will be Monday, January 24.