Horizon Community Funds announces $85K pool for Community Impact Fund grants to be awarded in ’22















Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky will award $85,000 from its Community Impact Fund in 2022 and is seeking letters of intent beginning January 1, 2022. This is the largest Community Impact Fund grant cycle since Horizon Community Funds was founded in 2017.

“We are very excited for the opportunities this grant cycle presents,” said Nancy Grayson, President of Horizon Community Funds. “We are addressing Northern Kentucky needs by investing in programs that are innovative, leverage community resources, and accelerate solutions to local issues. Northern Kentucky is not in short supply of nonprofits that do just that. We are excited to learn more about how these organizations intend to continue helping Northern Kentucky thrive.”

Letters of intent will be accepted starting January 1. More information about submitting a letter of intent can be found at www.horizonfunds.org/community-impact-fund-grant.

“We begin a new year trying to return to a semblance of normal; coming to an uneasy truce with COVID, watching inflation eat into our budgets,” stated Kit Andrews, Horizon Community Funds Grantmaking Chair. “While we face these and other challenges, we know we have Northern Kentucky neighbors with even greater needs. That’s why Horizon Community Funds is offering its largest Community Impact Fund grant cycle yet to support the work of some amazing nonprofits. We work to be a part of the solution!”

For the initial stage of the process, nonprofits are asked to describe their funding proposal, including purpose, amount of funding requested, and desired impact.

The letter length is limited to two pages and is due no later than 11:59 p.m. on Monday, January 31, 2022.

To be eligible, nonprofits must be serving one of the three counties of Boone, Campbell, or Kenton in Northern Kentucky.

