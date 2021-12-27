Holmes High’s Bulldog Peer Advocacy Leader (PAL) program trains students to mentor other students















The Holmes High School Bulldog Peer Advocacy Leader (PAL) program is an exciting new program created through a collaboration between Covington Partners and Covington Independent Public Schools.

This student group has been extremely dedicated, enthusiastic, and compassionate throughout the training process of becoming a qualified peer mentor to their freshman mentees.

Bulldog PAL mentors are junior and senior students who have participated in over 30 hours of intensive volunteer training during the summer, in addition to weekly training sessions throughout the school year.

Bulldog PAL training has focused on healthy relationships, communication skill building, self-esteem concepts, bullying, and leadership roles through experiential learning activities and programs.

Bulldog PALs have also attended a full-day seminar focusing on trauma-informed mentoring led by James Scott of the Northern Kentucky ION Center.

Ninth grade can be a challenging time of transition for many students, particularly after a year of remote-based learning. Bulldog PAL mentors have worked to promote and support the success of ninth grade mentees/students through their efforts.

In recognition of their commitment and accomplishments, Most Valuable Kids (MVK) of Greater Cincinnati recently awarded Bulldog PAL students the distinction of being named the “Student Group of the Month” for November.

Covington Partners