Highlandspring Fort Thomas, Coldspring of Campbell County recognized as among ‘Best in Kentucky’















The Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities/Kentucky Center for Assisted Living recognized the top long-term care facilities in Kentucky and both Highlandspring of Fort Thomas and Coldspring of Campbell County were named part of this elite group of leaders in the sector.

“We were honored to be able to recognize the strength and resilience of these nursing facilities and their staff. It is a special group of people who dedicate their lives to providing outstanding care and compassion to their residents,” said KAHCF President Betsy Johnson. “This recognition is a testament to their dedication to their residents.”

The Best of Kentucky – Nursing and Rehabilitation honorees were selected based on CMS star ratings of four or higher to apply, and then satisfaction surveys of residents and families. KAHCF represents over 200 Skilled Nursing Facilities with 19 meeting this year’s “Best of Criteria.”

“This is Highlandspring’s 4th Best of Kentucky award,” said Julie Lehmann, Facility Administrator, “they’re each special but this one, considering the year our Facility and Community has preserved through makes it very special.”

Adam Lewandowski, facility administrator for Coldspring noted this 1st Best of Kentucky Award comes in only the 7th year of operation.

“Coldspring has made some tremendous progress over the years in attaining the Quality Metrics set out by our Associations,” Lewandowski said. “The Team Members of Coldspring are pleased to deliver these quality results to the residents, their families and our community.”

Skilled Nursing and Long-term care providers attended the Annual Meeting & Expo, energized by general sessions challenging them with strategies to cope with stress on the job, hiring and retaining quality staff, COVID-19 safety measurements, and regulatory issues. Also, more than 100 vendors exhibited during the Expo showcasing the latest innovations to providing quality care.