Great Neighbor Award from Center for Great Neighborhoods goes to Kenton County Health Center















The Center for Great Neighborhoods recognized the Northern Kentucky Health Department’s Kenton County Health Center for its long-term service to the Covington community and its participation in responding to the health crises like the COVID-19 pandemic and the heroin epidemic.

The Kenton County Health Center is a recipient of one of the 2021 Great Neighbor Awards presented by the Center for Great Neighborhoods.

The Kenton County Health Center staff participate in the Northern Kentucky Health Department’s mobilization to respond to major community health events and public health emergencies. Along with other personnel from the Health Department, they take part in providing COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the community and the syringe exchange services to those with substance use disorders.

“One of this community’s real gems, the Kenton County Health Center generally goes un-noticed. But if you are among the families and individuals that depend on the Health Center for services, you know what a valuable resource it is,” said Tom DiBello, Executive Director, The Center for Great Neighborhoods.



“We are proud to serve the people of Covington and Kenton County. Many of our clients live in the neighborhoods surrounding our center and have been visiting for years. They know our center is a safe place to receive services or be linked with other providers that can meet their needs,” said Julie Gottshalk, manager of the Kenton County Health Center.

