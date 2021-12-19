Governor says tornado death toll is 78 and there are no longer any missing persons; Team KY has received donations totaling over $19m

Governor Beshear provided updates Saturday on the response to last weekend’s deadly storms that devastated areas in Western Kentucky. He reported that the tornado death toll has now reached 78. The best news is that there are no longer any missing persons from the tornado event.
“We are now one week, exactly, from the worst tornado disaster in our history,” said Gov. Beshear.
Key updates provided:
• The death toll from the storms now stands at 78. Gov. Beshear noted a discrepancy between the toll he is reporting and the 75 deaths reported by Kentucky Emergency Management and the Kentucky Department for Public Health. He said difference is centered in Hopkins County and officials are working to resolve the issue.
• There are no longer any people considered missing from the storm.
• Gov. Beshear announced the state is adding 10% on top of the individual assistance for housing provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to qualifying storm survivors who were uninsured. The state funding will come from the Team Kentucky Fund. The Governor said the funds can assist with expenses over and above what the FEMA declaration covers by categories and that the funds cannot be used for the same expenses that FEMA is covering.
• The Team Western Kentucky Relief Fund has received 105,370 donations pledging $19,777,726. To donate click here.
• Six additional counties have been declared a disaster on Dec. 16, 2021: Christian, Hart, Hickman, Logan, Lyon and Ohio counties have been added and are now eligible for additional federal assistance.
• FEMA assistance: Survivors may continue to apply for assistance by calling 800-621-3362, going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, or using the FEMA App.
• Already, more than 7,770 registrations have been validated for processing. To date, FEMA has approved around $1.67 million in individual assistance.
• As of Saturday, Kentucky State Parks are providing housing and food services for 636 displaced Kentuckians and 188 first responders.
• The state is housing approximately 944 Kentuckians between our parks system and hotels.
• More than 10,000 insurance claims related to the storms already have been filed.
Disaster unemployment assistance available
Individuals who became unemployed or those who are self-employed and had work interrupted in 14 Kentucky counties as a direct result of the severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding and tornadoes on Dec. 10, 2021, are eligible to apply for DUA benefits through the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance. Those counties include Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren.
In order to qualify for DUA benefits, claimants in eligible counties must show that their employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted as a direct result of the disaster and that they are not otherwise eligible for traditional unemployment insurance benefits under state or federal law. Affected individuals should visit the Kentucky Career Center website, kcc.ky.gov, or call 502.875.0442 to file their initial claim and get more information. The deadline to apply for assistance is Jan. 18, 2022.
After claimants apply for UI benefits, they should attend an in-person session at one of the following locations Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 21-22, between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
• 801 Chestnut Street, Bowling Green KY 42101
• 56 Federal Street, Madisonville, KY 42431
• 233 Ring Road, Elizabethtown, KY 42701
• 3108 Fairview Drive, Owensboro, KY 42303
• 1220 Eagles Way, Mayfield, KY 42066
Additional days and times will be available from Dec. 27-29 at locations that are still being finalized. Updated information will be communicated on the Kentucky Career Center website KCC.ky.gov and future press releases with detailed information. The administration will work with those who need help obtaining required documentation.