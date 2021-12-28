Governor reports on COVID cases, positivity rate up to 11.8% ; 73% of Kyians vaccinated















Staff report

Gov. Andy Beshear provided updated COVID information at his Monday press conference.

COVID-19 Case Information, Vaccinations Update

Number of people who have received at least one vaccine dose in Kentucky: 2,764,914

Dec. 25, Cases: 1,946

Dec. 25, Deaths: 34

Dec. 26, Cases: 981

Dec. 26, Deaths: 22

New Cases Today: 1,342

New Deaths: 17

Today’s Positivity Rate: 11.80%

Current Hospitalizations: 1,225

Current Intensive Care Admittances: 348

Currently on Ventilators: 205

Kenton County reported 85 new cases on Monday, Boone County 66 and Campbell County 49.

The Governor said 62% of all Kentuckians have received at least their first dose, as well as 66% of Kentuckians ages 5 and older and 73% of all Kentucky adults.

During the week ending Dec. 26, Kentucky reported 15,255 new COVID-19 cases and an average positivity rate of 11.35%.

The five counties with the highest percentage of residents vaccinated are: Fayette (74%), Woodford (73%), Jefferson (70%), Campbell (69%) and Perry (67%).