Governor Beshear signs full pardons for five people who have led ‘law-abiding’ lives since convictions















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Christmas came a little early this week to five people, who were granted full and unconditional pardons by Gov. Andy Beshear; four were guilty of drug offenses and the other for a felony DUI-related conviction.

Two of the pardon recipients were from out of state.

• Diwan Gene Majors of Stockton, Georgia, had convictions in Kentucky for drug trafficking in 2003, and drug and paraphernalia possession in both 2006 and 2007.

• James David Money of Cedar Bluff, Alabama, was found guilty of driving with a license that had been suspended for a DUI conviction, third or greater offense in 2007.

The other three were Kentucky residents.

• Chastity Dawn Houck of Elizabethtown was convicted of numerous drug charges involving the manufacture of methamphetamine, marijuana possession, tampering with physical evidence, and endangering the welfare of a minor in 2006.

• Darian Chad Cardwell of Morgantown was convicted of flagrant non-support in 2003 and manufacturing methamphetamine in 2010.

• Jimmy Dean Salyers of Paintsville was found guilty of DUI in 2012 and had two separate convictions for trafficking methamphetamine in 2015.

In each case, the language of the pardons, which came in the form of an executive order, says all available evidence shows the five have led a law-abiding life since their convictions, have demonstrated they are now useful members of society and of the community in which they reside, and appear to be worthy of a full pardon.

As an example of what the Governor cited, Salyers has been working for the state of Kentucky helping other people, according to his pardon.

There has been no response to a request for more information on the pardons made to the Governor’s office, including how many pardon requests his office has under consideration, and other criteria used in awarding them.

Section 77 of the Kentucky Constitution, which has remained unchanged since its adoption in 1891, describes the Governor’s powers on the topic, which has very few limitations. It states:

“He shall have power to remit fines and forfeitures, commute sentences, grant reprieves, and pardons, except in case of impeachment, and he shall file with each application therefor a statement of the reasons for his decision thereon, which application and statement shall always be open to public inspection. In cases of treason, he shall have power to grant reprieves until the end of the next session of the General Assembly, in which the power of pardoning shall be vested; but he shall have no power to remit the fees of the Clerk, Sheriff or Commonwealth’s Attorney in penal or criminal cases.”