Governor Beshear appoints NKyians to positions on state boards and commission















Gov. Beshear has appointed these NKyians to positions on state boards:

• Nancy Grayson of Walton is president of Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky has been appointed to the Endow Kentucky Commission.

She will serve for a term expiring Sep. 30, 2023.

• Timothy O’Hearn of Fort Thomas, business agent at Local Union 393 Plumbers, Pipefitters & Mechanical Equipment Service, has been appointed to the Housing, Buildings and Construction Advisory Commission. He will serve until Nov. 30, 2024.

• Michele Simms, director of nursing at Gateway Community & Technical College, has been appointed to the Kentucky Better Nursing Advisory Committee.

• Jennifer Lawrence of Covington has been appointed a Special Justice to the Supreme Court of Kentucky, representing the 6th Supreme Court District.