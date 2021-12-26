Former Winchester Sun Publisher Betty Berryman dies at 92; she was first woman president of KPA















The Winchester Sun is reporting that its former publisher Betty Berryman, the first female president of the Kentucky Press Association, died peacefully Christmas morning at her home. She was 92.

Berryman’s storied career at the Sun began in 1954 when she was hired as assistant to publisher James Tatman. In her 52-year tenure at the newspaper, she climbed the ranks to become general manager in 1974 and publisher in 1988.

She was the first woman president of the Kentucky Press Association in 1986 — and one of the first female press association presidents in the nation. She was inducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame in 1996, was KPA treasurer for three years and most valuable member three times.

She is remembered as a person who commanded respect from newspaper professionals — and from her community. She was a strong supporter of local businesses and advocated for planning for smart growth and strategic planning.

Berryman served on numerous national, state, and local boards and organizations. After retiring from the Sun in 2006, she went on to establish Partners in Education, a mentorship program that partnered local businesses with schools.

See the Sun’s full story here.