Former Vice President Mike Pence quietly visits tornado-torn Graves County; he ‘came to pray’















By Mark Maynard

Kentucky Today

Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden shared on social media that a special visitor showed up Saturday to visit the tornado-torn area.

Former Vice President Mike Pence came to the town unannounced and not seeking fanfare.

He came to pray, Hayden said.

“While enroute to pick some supplies at our command post behind the courthouse, I drove up on a small crowd,” Hayden wrote on Facebook. “When I exited my truck, I was greeted by Vice President Mike Pence. This man came to our town, no advanced notice, no fanfare, and intentionally did not want to hinder our efforts. I had a conversation with him and he said to please relay his sincere thoughts and prayers for all of us.

“He then asked to pray with us there on that spot. He was humble, kind, and genuine. It was an honor.”

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell visited the area Friday and Saturday to meet with local leaders and visit communities hit by the tornado outbreak. He recently launched his portal for tornado relief resources on his website www.mcconnell.senate.gov and has maintained close contact with local, state and federal officials to help provide aid.

President Joe Biden came to Mayfield on Wednesday and promised federal support as the area rebuilds from the tornadoes.

Saturday marked one week since tornadoes left a path of destruction through western Kentucky and into central Kentucky.

Churches services took place Sunday throughout the area, including at First Baptist Mayfield. Services were moved to the Performing Arts Center (PAC) at Graves County High School because rain was making the sanctuary not a safe venue.