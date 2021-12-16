David Menton, speaker, writer and researcher for Answers in Genesis, died Wednesday at age 83















David Menton, a key player in Answers in Genesis for 20 years, passed away Wednesday at age 83 after a brief illness.

Several videos featuring Dr. Menton have been recorded and will preserve his legacy of research.

Dr. Menton served full-time with Answers in Genesis for 20 years as a speaker (and as a part-time AiG speaker before that), writer, and researcher. A few months ago, he “semi”-retired from AiG but remained on call to speak and write on occasion.

Last year, a pro-life exhibit at the Creation Museum Fearfully and Wonderfully Made, which he directed, opened. It was largely based on his talk on life before birth. An expanded version of this exhibit will open at the Creation Museum next fall.

A museum exhibit on the so-called “apemen” was based on decades of his research on the fossil record. Other exhibits benefited from his scientific research, including one on homology (using laser technology) and how this field of science is carelessly used by evolutionists to proclaim their worldview.

Dr. Menton earned his PhD in biology from Brown University, one of the prestigious Ivy League schools. He served as an award-winning professor at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis (for 34 years). He was elected “Professor of the Year” in 1998 by the Washington University School of Medicine Class (the class of 2000). Dr. Menton retired from the school as an Associate Professor Emeritus. During his professional life, he was a consulting editor in histology for Stedman’s Medical Dictionary, a standard medical reference work.

Dr. Menton was well known at the Creation Museum for his stimulating talks, such as “The Hearing Ear and the Seeing Eye” (on the remarkable complexity of the human body), “Three Ways to Make an Apeman” (comparing the anatomy of apelike creatures in the fossil record to humans), “Evolution: Not a Chance” (the improbability of life arising from non-life), and several other apologetics talks, including one on the famous Scopes trial of 1925 and how it has been greatly misrepresented in the culture.

He is survived by his wife Debbie and two daughters, Michelle and Lisa, and grandchildren. Services are pending.

Answers in Genesis