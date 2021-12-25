CVG’s 2021 accomplishments help prepare the airport for a successful take-off into 2022















CVG offers these talking points on significant 2021 accomplishments as it is prepared for a successful take-off into 2022:



• November’s passenger volumes were 83% of 2019 volumes. October was at 78%.



• As of November, cargo tonnage is up 17% compared to 2020.



• Alaska Airlines added another nonstop flight option to its existing daily service to Seattle, which began in May of this year. This twice-daily service begins in the summer of 2022.

• On November 2nd, American Airlines began new nonstop from CVG to Boston operating three times daily.



• CVG will host the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame stars on display until construction of the official outdoor interactive park for the stars is complete the summer of 2022.



• CVG launched the first fully autonomous delivery robots in partnership with Ottonomy. The service is available to travelers in Concourse B.



• CVG is partnering with travel retailer Paradies Lagardère to deploy MishiPay’s mobile self-checkout technology in the CNBC store in Concourse B.



• CVG Airport is working with TaskWatch and AWS Panorama to enhance operations with computer vision automation.



• On December 13th, CVG and ArtWorks held a special dedication for the two larger-than-life murals that adorn the new rental car and ground transportation center.