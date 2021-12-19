CVG expecting 90 percent of 2019 volume during next two weeks; travelers advised to prepare in advance















The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) expects December holiday travel to be spread out over the next two weeks beginning Saturday, Dec. 18 through Sunday, Jan. 2.

CVG estimates travel volume for this time period to be 90 percent of 2019 levels. The busier days will be Monday, Dec. 20 and Sunday, Jan. 2, but traffic will again be spread out over more days than Thanksgiving travel. The busiest times for departures are as usual 5–7 a.m. with the busier arrival times on some days being 10–11 p.m.

“We are expecting to serve 90 percent of the volume we saw in 2019 during the two-week December holiday travel period,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “As people plan for their trips, we encourage travelers to travel healthy and adhere to good public health practices. We’re also encouraging travelers to pack some patience and remember a little kindness is always welcomed by crew members and fellow travelers.”

As travelers prepare for their trips, here are specific changes and things to plan for:

• Travelers should remember to pack a mask or two as they are required to be worn inside the airport and on the aircraft. • CVG’s Terminal Garage, ValuPark, Economy Lot and Valet service are open for travelers. • For travelers with mobility needs, wheelchair assistance can be scheduled through the airline. • Ground transportation drop-off and pick-up locations have changed with the opening of the new rental car and ground transportation center. Travelers can view those changes and other updates to CVG’s facilities at CVGairport.com/LetsGo.

CVG remains the regional leader in offering the most nonstop destinations and the lowest airfares. To review nonstop flights offered at CVG, please check www.cvgairport.com/nonstopdestinations.

