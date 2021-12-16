Covington Police take more kids this year to ‘Shop with a Cop’ — and make everybody’s holiday merrier















The smiling faces on the 22 children – and the 24 Covington Police Officers – who participated in the Covington Police Department’s annual “Shop with a Cop” event on Wednesday will put even the most bah-humbug Scrooge in the holiday spirit.

Each year, the Covington FOP pays for 12 kids to participate in “Shop with a Cop,” which includes two kids – a boy and a girl – from each public school in Covington.

This year, with more donations than ever before, they were able to nearly double the number of children who participated in this’s event.

“This is the most kids we’ve ever brought with us,” said Officer Sara Lusardi, who has organized the event for nine years.

“We had enough for ten extra kids this year. The officers love it. One little girl, when I went to her house and told her what was happening, she sobbed and said, ‘This is the greatest thing that’s ever happened.’ They love it, I love it, I like planning it, I love doing all of it. This is my favorite thing.”

Early morning, officers went to each school to pick up children and then took them to Walmart in Fort Wright, where they helped them find presents to buy for family members.

Then they went to the Life Learning Center for a gift-wrapping party, treats, and a visit from Santa (who had gifts for each child).

The children went home with a gift bag and a photo of them with Santa, which was printed on the spot.

“This is my favorite event of the year,” said Covington Police Officer Steve Kreiger.

“I’ve always loved giving back and helping the community as best I can, and this always feels like the most impact. Even if it’s just one-on-one with one kid, I feel like I get more impact there.”