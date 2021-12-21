Covington FOP wants to give $500 Fallen Officer Scholarship to a college-bound high school senior















Covington’s police union wants to give $500 to a college-bound high school senior.

To earn the Covington FOP Lodge #1 Fallen Officer Scholarship, seniors must fill out an application found HERE and write an essay answering, “What does living in Covington mean to me?” The essay should be between 400 and 700 words long and must be original and previously unpublished.

Applicants must be either a resident of Covington or attending school in Covington.

The purpose of the scholarship, the FOP said, is to invest in Covington’s future by developing leaders.

“We are members of this community, and we can’t wait to watch today’s youth fulfill their potential and take over leadership of our city and the world,” Covington Officer Doug Ullrich said. “This scholarship is a small part of how we want to help make it possible for these students to be as successful as possible.”

All applications must be received by July 1, 2022. They should be emailed to

CovingtonFOPScholarship@gmail.com or mailed to:

FOP Scholarship

516 E. 18th St.

Covington, KY 41014

Use that email to request an application or ask questions.