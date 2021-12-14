COVID threat continues: 83 more dead over two days, 3,397 new cases reported; 11,662 deaths in state















Staff report

While the tragedy in Western Kentucky takes attention front-and-center to lost lives, disrupted lives, devastation to communities in the wake of the tornadoes over the weekend, the COVID killer is still menacing our lives as well.

Gov. Andy Beshear update the state on COVID case information and vaccines, reporting that 83 more Kentuckians died over two days and that 3,397 new cases were reported.

The stats:

Number of people who have received at least one vaccine dose in Kentucky: 2,731,731

Dec. 11, Cases: 2,308

Dec. 11, Deaths: 55

Dec. 12, Cases: 989

Dec. 12, Deaths: 37

New Cases Today: 1,089

New Deaths: 28

Today’s Positivity Rate: 8.78%

Current Hospitalizations: 1,253

Current Intensive Care Admittances: 315

Currently on Ventilators: 181

During the week ending Dec. 12, 15,852 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kentucky, and the average test positivity rate was 8.90%.

On Monday, Kenton County reported 57 new cases, Boone County 47, and Campbell County 38. As of Monday, Kenton County has had 306 deaths, Boone County 225 deaths, and Campbell County 118 deaths.

In total, there have been 11,662 deaths in Kentucky due to COVID.

These numbers are not going in the right direction.