COV Small Business Program reaches milestone as four additional businesses receive funding















Two new small businesses owned by women – a women’s boutique and a marketing consultant – and two commercial façade improvement projects are receiving financial help from the City of Covington.

The four awards mean the City’s Small Business Program – which recently won international recognition – has now helped 100 applicants over its five years.

The Covington Board of Commissioners this week approved incentives for four projects:

• $5,100 to subsidize first-year rent for Inspired Fashion, a boutique clothing and accessory store that recently opened at 827 Madison Ave. • $6,000 to subsidize first-year rent for Painted Bread Marketing, a consulting firm whose clients include businesses and non-profit organizations. It’s located at 11 E. 5th St. • $6,000 to Schreiber Family Trust toward $16,097 in exterior improvements of a commercial building at 212 W. Pike St. The work includes installation of a WOW automated irrigation system for flower boxes and repairing, sealing, and tuckpointing the masonry. It accompanies nearly $50,000 of interior renovation. • $6,000 to Lewisburg Gateway LLC toward $16,940 in exterior improvements that will help transform a vacant multi-family dwelling at 713 W. Pike St. into a mixed-use building. The work includes the installation of a WOW automated irrigation system for flower boxes and the replacement of first-floor windows.

“In five years, the Small Business Program has filled or improved 98,000 square feet of vacant commercial property with new businesses found throughout Covington,” said Ross Patten, assistant economic development director at the City. “We’re looking forward to seeing what we can do over the next five years.”

The incentives came during the second round of funding under the City’s Small Business Program, which sets aside $150,000 to help fledgling businesses with first-year rent and commercial property owners upgrade their exteriors.

With the allocations, the program still has $106,525 available through June 30.

Businesses who are interested in applying for either the façade or rent assistance should contact Ross Patten at 859-292-2144 or rpatten@covingtonky.gov. Applications and guidelines for the programs can be found at www.covingtonky.gov.

Among the 100 projects in Covington helped by the program since its inception in 2017 are 35 businesses owned by minorities, women, and/or military veterans.

The program recently received an award from the International Economic Development Council, the world’s largest council of development professionals.

City of Covington