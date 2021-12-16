Commonwealth Coders web and app development training program returns to NKY January 12















Training in the field of web and app development is starting again for residents of Northern Kentucky in 2022.

The Bluegrass, Cumberlands, Northern Kentucky, and South Central Workforce Development Boards are partnering together once again to bring the Commonwealth Coders web development training program across 48 counties of Kentucky.

Residents of Boone, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen and Pendleton Counties can take the Commonwealth Coders training program beginning January 12. The program is an excellent opportunity for individuals who are willing to dedicate 16-weeks to become career-ready in a growing industry where labor market information shows that the field could grow as much as 17% in the next decade.

Participants will have access to use MacBook Pro laptops during the course, at no additional cost.

Through the program, participants are prepared to become Junior Web Developers. Participants’ program costs depend on eligibility, those laid-off or not working may be able to attend at no cost. The 16-week training program is full-time seven to eight hours a day, Monday through Friday.



No prior experience is necessary, but an aptitude and drive to succeed is required. Interested applicants can apply on our website at www.commonwealthcoders.com.

Northern Kentucky Workforce Investment Board