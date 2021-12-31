City of Dayton to launch updated, expanded website in early ’22; look for full user-friendly redesign















The City of Dayton has updated its website, which make its debut in January 2022.

Over the past four months, the City’s staff and its website developer, Daniel Shields, have worked to modernize the website to create a full redesign that is more attractive and user-friendly than the current site. City staff has updated and added new, interactive content, including a new blog page and calendar that will provide the latest news and information about the City of Dayton, its boards, businesses, and citzens.

Utilizing input from residents, businesses, and City Council, City Administrator Jay Fossett and Assistant City Administrator Jerrod Barks worked closely with Shields to build a fully functional website that takes advantage of today’s technology.

“Our website is going from one of the worst in the region to one of the best,” Barks said. “The entire community should enefit greatly from the new capabilities of this website.”

Several new sections have been included in this latest iteration, including a more robust “City News” blog page and an easier-to-use Calendar page. Residents also will have the capability to request leaves and brush pick up from the City’s Public Works Department, ask the Police Department to conduct a welfare check on a neighbor or do a vacation check on a property, report a code violation to the Code Enforcement Director, and virtually, much, much more. In addition, property owners will be able to pay their property taxes online as well.

Furthermore, the site comes equipped with multiple interactive maps that show, among other things, public transportation routes in the city, public parking, the city’s zoning designations, city sidewalks, and the location of rental properties.

“There is a wealth of information on this site that is now available to residents, business owners, and visitors, which they will be able to access on a 24/7 basis,” Fossett said. “And we will continue to build on this and add even more information over time.”

A new Resident Services page will list Quicklinks for residents to access and request a number of City services.

Business owners and entrepreneurs can gain online access to city incentive programs and other resources, including the City’s recently updated grant program in the Central Business District and links for business permits, city zoning requests, and information about the City’s historic district. In addition, individuals searching for or selling commercial spaces in the City will be able to utilize the “Available Properties” page, which advertises commercial properties for sale in the City.

The website will remain at www.daytonky.com and is expected go live in early January 2022.

