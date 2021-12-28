Chamber, Carnegie team up for performance of Sound of Music to benefit youth leadership program















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has partnered with The Carnegie for a special dress rehearsal performance of its latest production to benefit the NKY Chamber’s Regional Youth Leadership (RYL) Program.

Northern Kentucky’s largest multidisciplinary arts venue, The Carnegie (1028 Scott Street, Covington) will host a performance of the timeless classic THE SOUND OF MUSIC at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 28.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC tells the story of an exuberant young governess living in Austria as she brings music and joy back to a broken family… Only to face danger as the Nazis gain power.

The Carnegie’s production of THE SOUND OF MUSIC features performances of classic tunes including “My Favorite Things,” Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and “Climb Every Mountain.” This family-friendly favorite shares a meaningful story in a setting enjoyable for all ages.

“It’s fantastic to once again be able to support the RYL program and support one of Northern Kentucky’s premier venues while taking in a theatrical classic in the process,” said RYL Program Director Ann Marie Whelan. “The Carnegie has been a longstanding friend to the RYL program and the funds raised each year by this special performance will ensure we can continue to develop the future leaders our region needs to thrive.”

RYL uses the community as the classroom to develop the leadership skills of high school juniors in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. RYL’s experiential nature provides the opportunity for unique collaborations among a diverse group of students throughout the Tri-State attending public, private, and home schools in urban, rural, and suburban schools.

Tickets are available for $23 each or $80 for a family four-pack; tickets can also be purchased for donation for any unable to attend. For the safety of guests and staff, attendees are requested to wear a mask while inside The Carnegie. The event is sponsored by Amazon. The Sound of Music is presented by special arrangement with CONCORD Theatricals, Inc.

To purchase tickets, visit www.nkychamber.com/events. All tickets will be provided at The Carnegie Box Office upon arrival.