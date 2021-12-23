Building Industry of NKY elects new officers and directors; Ben Taylor of Drees Company is new president















The Building Industry of Northern Kentucky recently elected new officers and directors for the 2022 year.

Ben Taylor, Division President, The Drees Company, a Northern Kentucky home builder will serve a one-year term as President of the organization.

The 2022 officers are:

PRESIDENT, Ben Taylor, The Drees Company

VICE PRESIDENT, Shad Sletto, Al. Neyer

SECRETARY-TREASURER, Chris Cook, TKOR Holdings, LLC

PAST PRESIDENT, Jarron Fischer, Fischer Homes

ASSOCIATE PRESIDENT, Fred Cernetisch, Pella Windows and Doors

ASSOCIATE VICE PRESIDENT, Caitlin Skaggs, Wiseway Supply

EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, Brian Miller, Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky

2022 Board of Directors are as follows:



BUILDER DIRECTORS:

Randy Acklin, Fischer Homes

Matt Curtin, Paul Hemmer Company

ASSOCIATE DIRECTORS

Dan Riegler, Riegler Blacktop

McKensi Madden, Cincinnati Stair

Nikki Hayden, Coldwell Banker/West Shell

LDC COUNCIL REP:

Matt Mains, The Drees Company

Brian Miller, Executive Vice President of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky is excited for 2022.

“I look forward to seeing what our new group of leaders will bring in 2022 for not only our association but our industry. In rapidly changing times it demands keen insights, quick action, and a strong sense of the correct directions to take for leaders to make it in today’s world. We are confident that all the new members of our 2022 Board of Directors and Officers are up to the challenge to shepherd the Building Industry Association through 2022 and set us on a visionary course for the years to come.”