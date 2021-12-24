Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky announces 2021 annual award winners















The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky (BIA), presented their annual awards at their Holiday Party and Inaugural Dinner at the Madison Event Center.

The BIA presents the following awards to members who have demonstrated outstanding service to the BIA over the past year. The service may include specific committee leadership, board of directors/officer involvement, community service project, government affairs initiatives, membership recruitment, civic engagement, or a combination of activities.

“This year’s group of award winners are exceptional in their individual right,” says Brian Miller, Executive Vice President of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky. “The time they have spent leading our industry over the last year and in some cases for an entire career has left an indelible mark upon our organization. They are the best of the best in our field. We congratulate them each on a job well done and take heart in knowing that while on their leadership journeys they have spent time with us and have left us with a hallmark of their outstanding contributions and achievements. Well done!”

Associate of the Year Award: Fred Cernetisch, Pella Windows and Doors Builder of the Year Award: Ross Kreutzjans, Kreutzjans Construction Co., LLC Community Service Award: Adam Chaney, Director of Sanitation District #1 Don M. Wiedeman Lifetime Achievement Award: Walt Dunlevy, Forge Lumber Janis Beard Annual Membership Award: Dan Riegler, Riegler Blacktop

Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky