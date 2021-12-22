Brewer Foundation’s Holiday Angels program gave 80 children a shopping trip for gifts, toys and clothing















About 80 children received $250 to spend on Christmas gifts through Holiday Angels, a charitable program organized by Northern Kentucky’s Brewer Foundation.

On a recent evening, the children and their families received $250 to purchase gifts, toys, and winter clothing while shopping at the Wal-Mart in Fort Wright.

Jesse Brewer, who owns and operates a multi-family management and ownership company, launched the program in 2009.

“I grew up in a single-parent household and remember some tough times at Christmas when we didn’t have that many gifts,” said Brewer, who also serves as a Boone County Commissioner. “That always stayed with me and when I had a chance to help, I took the opportunity to start this program by taking just a few kids shopping.”

Brewer said Holiday Angels has grown through the support of the Brewer Foundation’s generous donors.

“The kids and their families are always so grateful,” Brewer said. “So many of the kids don’t buy just for themselves. They buy presents for their little brothers or sisters, or for their parents or relatives. These kids don’t have much, but they still want to share with others. That is the true meaning of the season, and I love being a part of it.”