Beshear says state has broken record for creation of new jobs in a single year, over 17,000 to date















Gov. Andy Beshear said this week that Kentucky has now broken its record for the creation of new jobs in a single year.

“We’re still counting up the totals from the announcements, but we believe that we are over 17,000 new jobs to date,” he said during a Capitol press conference.

“That does not include 1,400 temporary workers who will become full-time Toyota members [at the Georgetown plant], and jobs at places like App Harvest, which were not seeking direct incentives.”

Beshear added, “These jobs come with $11 billion in new investment this year, a number we crossed over this week, which shatters any previous record for yearly investment. Put simply, this has been the best year for economic development in the history of Kentucky, and I believe that this roll is only going to continue.”

Beshear made some major announcements this week.

They included

• Consumer Cellular, Inc., which provides cell phones and no-contract cellular plans throughout the United States, with a focus on low-cost options for customers over the age of 50.

• Candymaker Perfetti Van Melle USA, Inc., will expand its presence in Boone County with an investment of more than $9.8 million that will create a minimum of 16 new full-time production jobs, and

• Martin County Solar Project, currently under development by Savion, which is moving forward with plans to locate on a former coal mine, a project that includes up to a $231 million investment and creation of 11 full-time Kentucky jobs, plus 250-300 construction jobs.