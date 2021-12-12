Behringer-Crawford Museum offering free holiday light display at NaturePlay@BCM through Jan. 9















The holidays just got a lot brighter at Behringer-Crawford Museum. The museum’s outdoor play area, NaturePlay@BCM has been transformed into a winter wonderland with thousands of twinkling lights, a 20-foot snowman, a giant ornate wreath perfect for selfies, log cabins decorated festively by Santa’s helpers and more.

The park features luminated pathways by “Dreamy and Bright” light installation and colorful creations by Cyndi Mendell of The Children’s Art Academy in Fort Thomas, KY, Melissa Catchen and Pamela and Iris Spoor of Park Hills.

The walk-thru display is free and open through Jan. 9 from dusk til 9 p.m. and is sponsored by Devou Good Foundation, Gerry and Tony Zembrodt, Susan Jackson, Jackson Interiors and the Spoor Family.

Plus, join us for an hour of holiday-themed entertainment on select evenings in December and January, featuring music, s’more-making and karaoke:

Saturday, Dec. 18, 6-7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 22, 6-7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 30, 7-8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 2, 6-7 p.m.

Please check bcmuseum.org for more information.

Also on display is BCM’s newest exhibit, Holiday Traditions@BCM, sponsored by Central Bank, on display now through January 9, 2022 during regular museum hours, featuring O-gauge Lionel model trains circling 250 feet of track and LEGO creations by the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana LEGO User’s Group OKILUG).

Regular museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday with special holiday hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays December 20 and 27. The museum will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Admission is free for BCM members and children under age 3; $9 adults; $8 seniors 60+; $5 children ages 3-17. Wednesdays are Grandparents Days: one grandchild admitted free with each paying grandparent.

Behringer-Crawford Museum is located at 1600 Montague Road-Devou Park, Covington, KY 41011. Parking is free.

For more information, call 859-491-4003, email info@bcmuseum.org or visit bcmuseum.org.

Behringer-Crawford Museum