Behear announces tornado death toll reached 77, highest ever; gives blood in Capitol Rotunda















Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday morning that the death toll in Kentucky from last weekend’s tornadoes and severe weather has now reached 77, making it the deadliest severe weather outbreak in state history.

Speaking during a blood drive at the Capitol Rotunda, Beshear said, “Yes, we are down. Yes, we are hurting. But we are not defeated, and we are not broken. Together, we will dig out; together, we will clean-up; and together we rebuild both structures and lives. Our commitment is long-term.”

Beshear said the efforts to help each family and every town impacted by the storms “get back up on their feet” will take years.

“These are our people and they have been harmed by something the likes of which we have never seen. The trauma that so many have experienced, from those who were directly harmed to those that are helping now, is real and it’s something we’re going to have to address in the years to come.”

The latest confirmed fatality was in Lyon County, and the first in that county. One person is still missing from Hopkins County.



Beshear said between the Kentucky National Guard and other state agencies, more than 1,300 people are involved in the Western Kentucky clean-up and recovery effort. Among them are more than 600 transportation employees, 100 state police, and over 20 forestry personnel.

The federal government has sent about 700 Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) workers.

“Sadly, there does appear to be looting, and we cannot let that happen. To take advantage of somebody who has lost everything is beyond despicable,” Beshear said.

Guardsmen have shifted their mission from search and rescue to law enforcement.

“If we catch you, we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law. Be a decent human being, don’t engage in those types of activities.”

Beshear was among several who gave blood in the Capitol Rotunda Friday, hoping to meet the increased need in storm-ravaged areas and help with the usual decrease in donations during the holidays.

“Our Kentucky hospitals were already facing shortages long before the tornadoes,” Beshear said. “Donating blood is one of the best, most fundamental ways to give back. It’s truly giving a little bit of you to somebody else.”

