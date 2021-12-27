Attorney General launches contractor registration program to combat fraud in tornado damaged areas















In response to the severe damage caused by recent tornadoes and storms, Attorney General Cameron today joined officials from the City of Mayfield and Graves County to launch an emergency contractor registration program to register contractors looking to assist storm victims.

The program aims to prevent “fly-by-night” contractors that often enter areas affected by natural disasters in an attempt to take advantage of consumers. The program requires contractors to register prior to doing business. Registered contractors will be issued placards, which must be displayed on their job sites and in the contractor’s vehicle.

“We know that the Kentucky communities affected by the tornadoes face a long road to rebuild, and we will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them during this process,” said Attorney General Cameron. “Our hope is that launching this contractor registration program in partnership with the City of Mayfield and Graves County will assist Kentuckians with identifying registered contractors and deter unscrupulous contractors from entering the region.”

Mayor Kathy O’Nan and Judge Executive Jesse Perry both agree “That our main goal as your local elected officials is to protect our local citizens and contractors.”

Beginning at noon today, representatives from the Attorney General’s Office of Consumer Protection will be on-site in Mayfield to assist with registering contractors. The registration office will be located at 1102 Paris Road #5 in Mayfield and will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT. The office will be closed on December 30 and 31. Questions can be directed to the office by calling (502) 871-2424.

Contractors who are already registered in Mayfield or Graves County can stop by the office to complete registration with the Attorney General’s staff and receive a placard. Contractors who are not registered with the City and County will need to complete those registrations before receiving a placard.

The program will also provide scam and fraud prevention information to Kentuckians affected by tornadoes and storms. Brochures with scam prevention tips will be available at the Paris Road location and local residents are encouraged to visit to pick up a copy of the brochure. An electronic copy is also available at ag.ky.gov.

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division, the Graves County and City of Mayfield governments, and the Home Builders Association of Kentucky advise consumers to follow these tips when hiring a contractor for home or business repairs:

• Research contractors or repair companies and get more than one estimate. Search for contractors on BBB.org or the Home Builders Association of Western KY. • Get a reference from friends or family, and check with the contractor registration office in Mayfield if you have questions about the registration status of a contractor. • Reputable Contractors will have the proper insurance (Workers Compensation, if they have employees, and General Liability). They will provide proof of coverage when asked. By possessing the proper insurance coverage, the contractor protects you, the customer. • Resist high-pressure sales tactics. Scammers often offer “special pricing” if you hire them on the spot. Do not feel forced to make a hasty decision to hire an unknown contractor. • Be proactive in researching and selecting a contractor instead of reacting to sales calls or door-to-door pitches. Reputable contractors will not go door-to-door to solicit business. • Do not pay a contractor or business upfront for their services. • Do not sign insurance checks over to a contractor. Be sure to get an invoice from your contractor and pay them directly, preferably with a credit card, so that charges may be disputed, if necessary. • Reputable contractors will provide the customer with a written contract detailing the scope of work, the general time frame of when the work will be done, and the cost of the project. Do not sign documents that give a contractor rights to your insurance claims.

Tips to avoid common natural disaster scams are available on the Attorney General’s website at ag.ky.gov/naturaldisasterscams. Consumers should be aware of these scams and report them to the Attorney General’s Office of Consumer Protection. Scams can be reported at ag.ky.gov/scams and suspected price gouging can be reported at ag.ky.gov/pricegouging. Kentuckians wishing to report via phone can call the Attorney General’s Natural Disaster Fraud Hotline at 502-696-5485.

Attorney General’s Office