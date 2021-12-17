Applications now open for St. Elizabeth Healthcare’s scholarships; winners recognized at NKYEC event















Applications are now open for St. Elizabeth Healthcare’s Scholarship Program.

Winners will be recognized at the annual Excellence in Education Celebration on April 27, 2022, which is cohosted by the Northern Kentucky Education Council and the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

The St. Elizabeth Scholarship Program provides $2,000 scholarships to Northern Kentucky and Southeastern Indiana high school seniors pursuing a degree in the healthcare field including public health, biochemistry, nursing, medicine, behavioral, occupational health, environmental health, quality, safety, or other health-related disciplines.

St. Elizabeth established this program to help enhance the workforce pipeline and address the shortage of healthcare workers in Kentucky. In addition, they have developed strategic partnerships with the Beechwood EDGE program, Ignite Institute, NKU Institute of Health Innovation, NaviGo College and Career Prep, and The Dr. James E. Randolph Medical, Healthcare & Scientific Leadership Program.

“Every three years, our St. Elizabeth family of associates and physicians raise funds to help improve health in our communities through what we call our ‘Vision’ campaign,” said Dr. Bob Prichard, Executive Vice President and CEO of St. Elizabeth Physicians, Chief Clinical Integration Officer, and Northern Kentucky Education Council Board Member. “In 2020, our associates chose to raise funds to establish a scholarship program and support our next generation of healthcare professionals.”

“Our team is committed to making a lasting impact in the education and lives of local students,” said Carri Chandler, Vice President of the St. Elizabeth Foundation. “Last spring, we presented $50,000 in scholarships at the annual Excellence in Education Celebration and look forward to honoring another 25 high school seniors in April.”

“We are grateful for St. Elizabeth’s steadfast support of education and student success, and we are honored to partner with them on this program.” said Dr. Randy Poe, Executive Director of the Northern Kentucky Education Council.

“The St. Elizabeth Scholarship Program is a shining example of the workforce development support that is imperative to the region and that Garren Colvin and St. Elizabeth Healthcare have been providing for years,” said Brent Cooper, president and CEO of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. “Workforce development is a cornerstone of what we do at the NKY Chamber, and it takes collaboration and strategic initiatives like this to see success.”

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on January 21, 2022. To apply, visit www.nkyec.org/excellence-in-education-2022.