Applications now open for NKY Chamber’s Regional Youth Leadership Class; juniors of ’22-’23 can apply















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for the Regional Youth Leadership (RYL) Class of 2023.

Students in Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati who will be high school juniors during the 2022-2023 school year are invited to apply for the seven-month program.

Sessions occur monthly during the school day where participants are introduced to various organizations, industries, and career opportunities that exist within the region.

Each month, students will be challenged and immersed into a variety of different session topics that will cultivate a commitment to future roles and responsibilities as a young leader.

“RYL is unlike any other extra-curricular activity in our region,” said Ann Marie Whelan, Program Director of Regional Youth Leadership. “This program is designed to give young leaders the chance to collaborate with local businesses, learn important leadership skills, network and make a positive impact in our community. It’s an experience that gives our future workforce the opportunity to view our community through a whole new lens.”

Applicants must be a current sophomore with a minimum GPA of 3.0, demonstrate leadership potential in their school and/or community, have an interest in furthering their knowledge about the region and community leadership, receive approval by their high school principal or guidance counselor, and reside in Greater Cincinnati or Northern Kentucky.

Applications are accepted from students in private, public, or home schools. Approximately 45 students will be selected to participate during their junior year.

Additional information and applications for the RYL program are available online at www.nkychamber.com/ryl. Applications are due Monday, March 1, 2022. Students will be notified in May.



To learn more about RYL contact Ann Marie Whelan at amwhelan@nkychamber.com or visit www.nkychamber.com/regionalyouthleadership.

