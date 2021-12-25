34th annual NKY Christmas Day sit-down dinner at The Gardens of Park Hills; pick-up at Parrish Kitchen















Merry Christmas from the Sunday Morning Club: The 34th Annual Northern Kentucky Christmas Day Dinner returns to a sit-down dinner this year but at a new location – The Gardens of Park Hills.

The full dinner, gifts, toys for the kids and more will be served free-of-charge from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Day at The Gardens of Park Hills, 1622 Dixie Highway in Park Hills, which is operated by McHale’s Events and Catering and is located next to Covington Catholic High School.

Door to The Gardens open at 10:30 a.m.

Meals only will be served again this year to guests who walk up at the Parish Kitchen, 1561 Madison Ave. from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Christmas Day.

In addition to McHale’s Events and Catering/The Gardens at Park Hills and The Sunday Morning Club, sponsors for this year’s dinner are Busken Bakery, Cincinnati Building Trades, Ron and Bonnie Halderman, Ironworkers Local 44, KZF Design, Master Provisions, Olive Garden Italian Kitchen, PERFETTI van Melle, Performance Food Group/Reinhart, PETSMART, Remke Markets, Road iD, Scarf It Up, TANK, Burr J. Travis, Tressa Inc. and Waltz Business Solutions.

The Sunday Morning Club was founded in 1937, following the repeal of Prohibition. Bar owners, bartenders, waitresses, politicians and others would meet at local Northern Kentucky bars, which could not serve alcohol until 1 p.m. on Sundays. They began raising money for various charities, and over the years have supported The Northern Kentucky Children’s Home, The Protestant Children’s Home, The Diocese of Covington, Care Net, Good Guys Club of Walton, Kelly Elementary, the Indigent Home for Ladies and more.