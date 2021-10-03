Villa Madonna Academy proves learning can be fun with its fifth annual Cardboard Boat Regatta















Villa Madonna Academy High School and Junior High hosted its fifth annual Cardboard Boat Regatta last week — in which students paddle around a lake in boats made only of cardboard and duct tape.

The event started as a project for engineering students to learn about the design process and Archimedes’ principle which is the law of buoyancy.

The event now includes an Open Division in which any team of students in grades 7-12 can race.

Three engineering teams competed in the first heat. They started at the water’s edge. The winners of that race were juniors Ian Halpin and Keegan Davis.

The open division had a running start. The winners were juniors Kathryn McLagan and Sophie Schaeffer. This is their third year to win the race — with the same boat.

But pictures tell more of the story: