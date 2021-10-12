Two NKY entities receive grants from Homeland Security to help prepare, counter acts of terrorism















Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security (KOHS) announced 31 grants totaling more than $3.3 million from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s State Homeland Security Grant Program (SHSGP) to help local governments prepare for and counter acts of terrorism in the Commonwealth.

NKY entities receiving grants are:

• Elsmere Fire Protection District, $16,600

Mobile radio equipment

Elsmere Fire Protection District, $13,250

Portable hydraulic extrication equipment

• Northern Kentucky Water District, $191,400

Security equipment for three facilities

“An extended public health crisis combined with an ever-increasing number of cyber-attacks has placed an incredible burden on our local governments and first responders to protect the people, property and critical infrastructure of Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear. “These grants will allow cities and counties throughout the commonwealth to strengthen their defenses against homeland security threats of all types.”

This year, KOHS will administer $3,336,812 in SHSGP grants to city and county governments, hazardous materials teams, emergency medical services, law enforcement agencies, a water district, and an area development district. KOHS received 116 applications requesting nearly $13 million, almost four times the amount of available funds.

Grants were awarded in five categories:

• Enhancing interoperable communications – $1,134,800.

• Enhancing first responder capabilities – $83,470.

• Enhancing cybersecurity-$348,800.

• Enhancing the protection of soft target and crowded places – $538,820.

• Addressing emergent threats – $1,230,922.

“Like the rest of the nation and the world, Kentucky faces a constantly evolving threat landscape,” explained Kentucky Homeland Security Advisor Josh Keats. “While it remains a challenge to distribute limited grant dollars among so many worthy projects, these grants will definitely help our first responders and the communities they serve prepare for, prevent, respond to, and recover from events we pray never happen.”

For a complete listing of 2021 SHSGP awardees, click here.