Thomas More University further expands footprint with purchase of DBL Law site near its campus















Thomas More University has announced the acquistion of 207 and 209 Thomas More Parkway, buildings currently occupied by Dressmen Benzinger LaVelle PSC (DBL Law).

DBL Law has occupied their current office space in Crestview Hills since 1983. The firm broke ground on their new headquarters in Covington, Kentucky in September of 2020, where they will move this fall.

This acquisition will allow Thomas More University, a long-term partner and client of DBL Law, to expand its footprint by more than 3 acres, adding another 29,000 square feet in office and meeting space for the campus.

As enrollment has increased and the financial position of the University has vastly improved over the past two years, the opportunity to expand the campus footprint for future use is one of the key initiatives of the new Strategic Plan: Lighting the Way.

“It is truly an exciting time at Thomas More University,” said President Joseph Chillo, LP.D., “This expansion of our campus is evident of the growth mindset that our new strategic plan calls for, and this is only the beginning.”

Thomas More University kicked off its $30 million capital funds drive, The Second Century Campaign: It’s Time for More in September, announcing construction projects, endowment growth, and several key initiatives as a part of the University’s strategic plan: Lighting the Way.

Visit www.thomasmore100.com to learn more.

