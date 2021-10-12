













St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky has a new logo.

While the mission of serving those in need remains the same, the T is now a cross that symbolizes the organization’s faith-based roots and is a sign of hope to all those struggling to make ends meet. The simplified, sleeker logo demonstrates the commitment to innovative solutions for the future.

Neighbors in Northern Kentucky have been able to count on the dedication of Vincentian volunteers, the generosity of donors and shoppers to help with basic needs for nearly 100 years.

Since October 2020, St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky has been able to provide over $650,000 in rent and utility assistance to those in need.

In addition, a new Homeless Assistance Program expands the organization’s capacity by providing temporary lodging for those seeking permanent housing.

This past April, a fourth thrift store and choice food pantry opened in Cold Spring, allowing more people in need to receive services in Northern Kentucky.

Karen Zengel, Executive Director, shares her thoughts about the new logo and the inspiration for paving the way of the organization’s future.

“Our new logo reminds us that our mission is simple, but not always easy. The cross represents the burden our Lord carried on our behalf. We exist to see the face of Christ in others by helping our neighbors carry their own burdens in times of hardship.”

Look for St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky’s logo refresh online on its social media pages and website at www.svdpnky.org.

You can find the new logo in person at the four St. Vincent de Paul thrift store locations: Erlanger, Florence, Falmouth and Cold Spring.