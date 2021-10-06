Sasha Naiman named new executive director of Covington-based nonprofit Children’s Law Center















Children’s Law Center (CLC), a local nonprofit law firm providing legal representation and policy advocacy for youth in Ohio and Kentucky, has named Sasha Naiman as its next Executive Director.

“Sasha is a highly-respected attorney and leader in our region. She is the right fit for the position because of her demonstrated success at strengthening organizational operations, building partnerships, engaging stakeholders, and improving the legal systems that should protect youth and families,” said David Nienaber, CLC Board Chair. “I am confident that Sasha will bring a refined vision and strategic direction to the Children’s Law Center.”

Naiman succeeds Acena Beck was recently appointed to a Kenton Family Court judgeship by Gov. Andy Beshear.

Naiman was previously the Deputy Director of the Ohio Justice & Policy Center (OJPC), where she worked for over 10 years to promote fair, redemptive criminal justice systems. Naiman led OJPC’s organizational strategies and operations, while representing vulnerable youth and adults with criminal records. She helped families remove barriers to employment, housing, education, and civic engagement, and she launched OJPC’s initiative to serve survivors of human trafficking.

“OJPC has grown and flourished under Sasha’s leadership, doubling in size and capacity, and we will continue to build on that,” said David Singleton, Executive Director of OJPC. “I am excited to see her bring her vision and knowledge to CLC.”

The CLC Board unanimously approved Naiman’s appointment and she will begin her new role on Monday, October 11.

“I am honored to join the outstanding team at CLC and to support its mission. Helping kids, investing in their development, and protecting their rights are some of the most important ways we can build a better future for this country,” said Naiman. “I look forward to CLC’s next chapter, which I know will be strong and bright.”

