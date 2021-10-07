Prep Sports Notebook: Fields are set for next week’s boys, girls 9th Region soccer tournaments















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

The fields are set for the 9th Region boys and girls high school soccer tournaments with last year’s champions getting a chance to defend their titles.

The girls eight-team bracket will include defending champion Highlands, Newport Central Catholic, Notre Dame, Beechwood, Dixie Heights, Villa Madonna, Ryle and Conner. They earned berths by making it to the finals in district playoffs this week.

On Wednesday, Notre Dame needed a penalty kick shootout to get past Beechwood, 2-1, in the 35th District final and Highlands defeated NewCath, 6-0, in the 36th district final. The 33rd and 34th District finals will be played Thursday night.

The boys 9th Region qualifiers are defending champion Ryle, Cooper, St. Henry, Dixie Heights, Highlands, Newport Central Catholic, Covington Catholic and Beechwood. Highlands thumped NewCath, 7-0, in the 36th District final on Tuesday. The boys 33rd, 34th and 35th District finals will all be played Thursday night.

Campbell County and Brossart earned berths in the 10th Region boys and girls tournaments. They will face each other in the 37th District finals on Thursday.

The 8th Region girls tournament will include 32nd District champion Simon Kenton and runner-up Walton-Verona. The Simon Kenton boys team defeated Grant County in the other 32nd District final with both teams advancing to the regional round of the state playoffs.

THURSDAY’S DISTRICT FINALS

BOYS

33rd — Cooper at Ryle, 5:30 p.m.

34th — St. Henry at Dixie Heights, 8 p.m.

35th — Beechwood vs. Covington Catholic, 7 p.m. at Holmes

37th — Campbell County at Brossart, 5 p.m.

GIRLS

33rd — Conner at Ryle, 8 p.m.

34th — Villa Madonna at Dixie Heights, 5:30 p.m.

37th — Campbell County at Brossart, 7:30 p.m.

Cooper girls golf team places fifth in state tournament

Cooper placed fifth in the girls state golf tournament at Bowling Green Country Club with a two-round team total of 690 that was 76 strokes behind Marshall County’s winning score of 614.

Macie Brown of Bullitt East took medalist honors with a 3-under 141 (72-69). Cooper’s team leader was sophomore Eva Maley, who tied for 15th place with 158 (78-80). Her freshman teammate, Reagan Ramage, tied for 20th place with a 161 (82-79).

The other local golfers among the top 50 scorers were Highlands senior KJ Toole (29th, 84-80-164) and Notre Dame senior Clare Hopper (39th, 78-90-168).

The boys state golf tournament will be played Friday and Saturday at Bowling Green Country Club. Ryle and Highlands are among the 12 teams that won region championships to qualify for the season finale. Cooper senior Rylan Wotherspoon is one of the top golfers in the field. He lost a playoff for medalist honors last year.