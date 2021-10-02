Northern Kentucky Young Professionals to host 4th Bourbon and Boards event Oct. 18 at Covington Yard















Young professionals looking to give back to their local communities on a strategic level are invited to attend Bourbon & Boards, hosted by Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP) on Monday, Oct. 18 from 5-7 p.m. at Covington Yard.

In response to an increased interest from regional young professionals to join nonprofit boards and board training programs, NKYP is proud to organize the 4th Annual Bourbon & Boards that connects nonprofit executives with the region’s future leaders in an effort to recruit for board opportunities.

The event will provide young professionals with the opportunity to learn about available leadership positions, expectations, and how board-level engagement can support personal and professional growth.

“Joining a nonprofit board as a young professional is a terrific way to make an impact with a cause you care deeply about,” said Amanda Johannemann, Director of Talent Strategies, NKYP. “Bourbon & Boards connects local nonprofits with driven young professionals who have fresh ideas and a desire to give back to the community. Joining a board will help you gain valuable leadership and teamwork experience, offers the opportunity to network with your peers, enhances your resume and gives you an opportunity to engage with a mission-driven organization in a unique way.”

Bourbon & Boards is free to attend for young professionals with an active NKYP Event Pass. The cost to attend for those without a pass is $15/person (employed by Chamber member) or $25/person (employed by future Chamber member). Registration is required and available online at www.nkychamber.com.

The presenting sponsor is Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The event sponsor is VonLehman. Bourbon & Boards beverage sponsor is Horizon Community Funds. The NKYP event sponsor is Scooter Media Co.

Nonprofit Participants:

• Be Concerned

• Boone County CASA

• Brighton Center

• CASA For Kids Serving Kenton, Campbell & Pendleton Counties, Inc.

• Emergency Shelter of NKY

• Generation Now Cincinnati Network

• GO Pantry

• Horizon Community Funds

• Master Provisions

• RefugeeConnect

• Society of St. Vincent de Paul, NKY

• The Boone Conservancy

• Welcome House of NKY

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce