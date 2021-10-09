NKY’s Matthew Gillispie, Rose Koehler are Team Fruit Salad on new episode of Supermarket Sweep Sunday















By Judy Clabes

NKyTribune editor

Matthew Gillispie of Union thinks the whole world is a game show — and everyone should be on one. So, he talked his sister-in-law Rose Koehler of Independence into applying for the new Supermarket Sweep classic TV game show.

You’ll be able to see them compete — as Team Fruit Salad — on the show on ABC Sunday.

Three-time Emmy® nominee and comedienne Leslie Jones is back with a stockpile of groceries and more good times with this all-new episode of “Supermarket Sweep.” Basically, contestants race around a supermarket collecting as high a dollar value in groceries as they can in their shopping cart with a specified time limit.

Contestants work their way to the final round and a chance at $100k.

This week’s contestants (and their hometowns):

Team Electrolytes: Phylicia Benjamin (Gardena, Calif.) and Courtney Johnson (Gardena, Calif.)

Team Golden Raisins: Daniel Mills (North Hollywood, Calif.) and Christopher Lu (North Hollywood, Calif.)

Team Halo Halo: Rachel Cabalse (El Dorado Hills, Calif.) and Monica Lennon (El Dorado Hills, Calif.)

Team Fruit Salad: Matthew Gillispie (Union, Ky.) and Rose Koehler (Independence, Ky.)

Team Burnt Popcorn: Stacy Walker (Inglewood, Calif.) and Kenneth Collins (Inglewood, Calif.)

Team Sushi: Katie Henderson (Las Vegas, Nev.) and Hayden Williams (Las Vegas, Nev.)





Matthew is a game show veteran and a major afficianado, having been on Wheel of Fortune several years back. He couldn’t wait to recruit Rose to team up with him for a chance to compete on Supermarket Sweep.

“Let’s go for it,” he said.

She agreed — and had “the time of my life.”

There was no shortage of good times at the taping over a weekend in Los Angeles.

“We were giggling the whole time,” said Rose, a social worker in the Kenton County School district. “Everyone was fun — just the nicest group of people, and I’m thinking, ‘Is this really happening? Am I having too much fun?”

Matt, a high school English teacher in Milford, agrees.

“We will remember this for the rest of our lives. Going on a game show is one of the most exciting experiences you can have — just living your life!”

Back-to-back games follow three teams of two, clad in iconic colorful sweatshirts, as they compete against one another using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise. Teams compete against each other for the chance to become the winning duo to play in the “Super Sweep,” a race against the clock to find five products in order to win $100,000.

Tune in Sunday to see how Team Fruit Salad fares in the competition — and get ready for plenty of giggles.