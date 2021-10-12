













Northern Kentucky Montessori Academy has outgrown its name and space and is embarking upon the first step in the next chapter in the organization’s 54-year history with a new name and brand identity.

Crescent Ridge Academy is the new name for the non-profit organization that includes Montessori education for children and Montessori teacher instruction for adults.

“In 2019, Northern Kentucky Montessori Academy partnered with the Greater Cincinnati Center for Montessori Education to provide Montessori education and instruction for both children and adults,” said Head of School, Lisa Dieso.

“As these two organizations merged into one, the names were often interchanged and confusing to our community, so we made the decision to participate in a branding study and ultimately a new name and brand identity.”

Crescent Ridge Academy has developed a new website and a new logo to reflect the changes in the organization.

“In our current space, our enrollment is at maximum capacity, and we have begun working with our Board of Trustees to develop a plan to house our needs well into the future,” said Lisa Dieso.

Crescent Ridge Academy is currently the only accredited Montessori school in Northern Kentucky and one of only three in Kentucky.

The new name and logo are simplistic yet full of meaning. A crescent moon symbolizes opportunity and imagination. The word ridge connects to the school’s geographical location, and Montessori describes the nature of the organization.

The new name comes with a fresh logo, mascot, and website which work together to identify as a home for opportunity, imagination, and growth for all learners. The Ridge appears as an open book. With the trees atop, this represents growth and an organization rooted in life-long learning.

Crescent Ridge Academy serves children ages two through twelve and has an enrollment of over 100. The teacher education program provides quality instruction for individuals who wish to become certified Montessori teachers. It is affiliated with the American Montessori Society and accredited by the Montessori Accreditation Council for Teacher Education.

For more information, visit https://crescentridgeacademy.org/.