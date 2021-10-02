NKY Community Action Commission hosting Black History Walk next Saturday in Newport















The Nothern Kentucky Community Action Commission will hold a walk-though in Newport on Saturday, October 9th for its Black History Walk.

The walk begins at 10 a.m. at the Newport History Museum @ The Southgate Street School, 215 East Southgate Street.

Tour guides will take attendees on the Black History Walk to historic sites and share stories along the route.

Points of Interest on walk route:

• Southgate Street School

• 6th and Saratoga site of African American Homes in the 1900s

• Corinthian Baptist 7th Saratoga Street

• 4th Street school

• Thompson House

• Newport on the Levee

Visit the NKY Community Action Commission website for details and to order tickets for the Black History Walk. Tickets are $10 per person.

