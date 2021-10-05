NKY Chamber to address region’s workforce challenges, opportunities at Oct. 19 Eggs ‘N Issues















On Tuesday, Oct. 19, the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce will host Eggs ‘N Issues: Solving the Workforce Puzzle from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center at 1379 Donaldson Road in Erlanger.

Workforce challenges and opportunities in Northern Kentucky will be the focus for this important discussion. A panel of experts will discuss talent attraction and retention strategies for employers as well as important resources available to enhance these efforts.

Panelists include:

• LaKisha Miller – Executive Director, Workforce Center at the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce • Leisa Mulcahy – Managing Director, GROW NKY & Vice President, Workforce, NKY Chamber • Wonda Winkler – President & CEO, Brighton Center, Inc. • Panel Moderator: Lee Crume, President & CEO, Northern Kentucky Tri-ED

“There is a national labor crisis and companies everywhere are struggling to fill open positions. Northern Kentucky employers are no exception. The NKY Chamber and our partners work collaboratively to leverage our region’s assets to grow, attract and retain a competitive workforce, so this topic is always at the forefront of our minds,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. “There are numerous resources for employers in our region that often go underutilized or untapped. As we continue to unify our efforts and address our region’s workforce challenges, I encourage employers to join us at our upcoming Eggs ‘N Issues event.”

Eggs ‘N Issues: Solving the Workforce Puzzle will begin with check-in, breakfast and networking from 7:30-7:55 a.m. The program and audience Q&A session will follow until 9 a.m. Registration is $30 for NKY Chamber members, $50 for future members, and free for those with the NKYP Event Pass. Pre-registration is required online at www.NKYChamber.com.

All NKY Chamber event attendees are asked to wear masks while indoors.

Eggs ‘N Issues’ Title Sponsor is DBL Law. The monthly sponsors are Corporate Finance Associates, Kenton County Public Library and Northern Kentucky Tri-ED. The event sponsor is NKU Athletics. The media partner is the Cincinnati Business Courier and the non-profit spotlight is Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road.

