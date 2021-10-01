NKU, University of Cincinnati announce three-season men’s basketball series to start with 2022-23 season















The Northern Kentucky University men’s basketball team begins a three-game series against the Univesity of Cincinnati, meeting once in nonconference action in three straight seasons, beginning with the 2022-23 season.

NKU is set to host games at BB&T Arena on Nov. 16, 2022 and Nov. 13, 2024 and play at UC on Nov. 15, 2023.

“I appreciate and thank John Cunningham, as well as Coach [Darrin] Horn and Coach [Wes] Miller for their work in establishing these dates for the future contests,” said Ken Bothof, Northern Kentucky University director of athletics. “This year’s season-ticket holders will be the beneficiaries when we host UC during the 2022-23 season!”

The three games are part of an original agreement by the schools to play a four-game series, with each school hosting twice, that corresponded with Cincinnati using BB&T Arena as its home venue during the 2017-18 season while Fifth Third Arena was undergoing renovations. NKU and UC met at the renovated venue during the 2018-19 campaign in the first of the four meetings.

“This is a great opportunity to play a local team with a storied history in front of our fans twice in the next three years,” said Horn. “I know Norse Nation will turn out to support our team, and our guys will certainly be ready to compete as well.”

Northern Kentucky is currently renewing season tickets for the 2021-22 men’s basketball campaign. Season tickets will go on sale to the public in mid-October. Visit www.NorseTickets.com for more information.

NKU Athletics